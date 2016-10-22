Dry weather likely to prevail

Dry weather is likely to prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till Oct 26.
The depression over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred over about 400 km west northwest of Port Blair and 750 km west southwest of Yangon (Myanmar) at 5.30 p.m. on Friday.
Deep depression
The system is most likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.
It will continue to move east north eastwards and reach near Myanmar coast on October 23. Thereafter, it would re-curve west north westwards towards northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
