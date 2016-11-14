Drug manufacturers see new opportunities in U.S.

Admitting a few uncertainties for them as Republican candidate Donald Trump steps into the White House, the pharmaceutical units based in Andhra Pradesh are exuding confidence that new opportunities will emerge in the USA post-elections.

America has remained the largest market for Indian drug manufacturers as drugs made there are very expensive. Throughout the heated campaign, Mr. Trump had laid emphasis on removing entry barriers to provide easy access and make healthcare affordable.

Before bifurcation itself, Visakhapatnam emerged a major pharma hub after Hyderabad in the undivided Andhra Pradesh due to heavy concentration of bulk drug units all over North Andhra region. Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) developed at Parawada near here has 72 units with an estimated turnover of Rs.8,000 crore to Rs.10,000 crore.

Leading units located at various parts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram include Aurobindo Pharma, Divi’s, Reddy’s Lab and Hetero with their combined turnover estimated at around Rs.10,000 crore. Almost 60 to 70 per cent drugs mostly for treatment of life threatening diseases are exported to the United States.

“We expect the policies to change substantially. The American market will open up for us post-elections,” Managing Director of Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Sanjit Singh Lamba told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Mr. Lamba said the manufacturers were very positive about the future business in the US as they were able to adhere to stringent quality and efficacy specifications prescribed by the US FDA.

India’s dominance in the US is well recognised as none can produce at such a competitive price. So far 18 FDA approvals have been received by companies based in the city.

Uncertainty

“Unveiling of Trump Presidency may usher in uncertainty for a short spell but we are confident that we will continue to prove our supremacy in making drugs with good quality at a lesser price,” Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City Manufacturers’ Association CEO M. Nagaraju said. One of the owners of a pharma company pointed out that the apprehensions notwithstanding they would continue to remain the largest supplier of quality generic drugs to the US.

