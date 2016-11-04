Drop beach love festival plan, demands Roja

President of the women’s wing of the YSR Congress and MLA RK Roja on Thursday criticised a plan to conduct lovers festival on the city’s beaches saying it was a sign of unhealthy culture entering society at the behest of the State government.

Demanding that the government immediately announce banning of the festival, Ms. Roja wanted to know if Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife and daughter-in-law and other women folk would appreciate such events. She also wanted the BJP to react to it.

The YSRC leader, in an interactive session with women members of the party, appealed to people to make the Jai Andhra Pradesh public meeting to be held at the GVMC stadium here on Sunday a success.

Party president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will participate in the meeting.

The YSRC is always fighting to get Special Category Status to AP since the youth in particular would get benefited immensely as several industries would be set up and solve the unemployment problem. However, Mr. Naidu sacrificed this great benefit to the State to avoid prosecution in the cash-for-vote case. She termed Mr. Naidu’s rule ‘Narakasura rule’ and wanted people to put an end to it. None of the benefits promised by him during the elections had been fulfilled but Mr. Naidu was spending lavishly on luxuries, she alleged.

Senior leader Vijaysai Reddy, former president of party’s women wing K. Nirmala Kumari, district president Usha Kiran,and north-Andhra in-charge of women’s wing Varada Kalyani spoke.