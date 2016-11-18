Dream kitchen garden now made easy

From startups and NGOs to social networking groups, a series of initiatives towards organic gardening is brewing a ‘green’ revolution in the city that has seen a growing interest in organic food. As a result, Vizagites are fast turning into kitchen gardeners. If you have always wanted to grow your own food but lack the expertise to do so, there are many options available.

Making the dream of creating blooming kitchen gardens come true, city based startup ‘Your Prosperity’ is offering door-to-door services by planning, designing and providing regular technical assistance in growing a green space organically.

Founded by Karthik Chimata, the startup is already in the process of creating rooftop gardens in 10 houses and apartments in the past two months since its inception. “Our main thrust is on organically grown vegetables. There are a lot of information and groups who give tips on creating kitchen or rooftop gardens. However, not many are able to maintain a garden for long or lack the basic skills to start a small green space at home. Our idea was to help create a lifestyle where people can grow fresh organic vegetables on their own and improve the family’s health chart,” Karthik told The Hindu .

His team has six members that include nutritional health coach Sangeeta Muddapu and two natural farming promoters. With an initial investment of Rs 4 lakh, the startup has also started a 500 square yard vegetable nursery near Simhachalam which has varieties of vegetables like tomato, green chilly, lady’s finger, bitter gourd among others. They provide services from Duvvada to Tagarapuvalasa with customised assistance on kitchen gardens. “Green vegetables grow well in rooftop gardens. However, native vegetables require initial support for 15-20 days. We get the grown vegetables from our nursery to the gardens,” said Karthik. The startup also provides round-the-clock assistance in pest management by natural methods. You can contact the startup at 7660938918.

When Cyclone Hudhud jolted the city’s greenscape in October 2014, Varma Datla and Rambabu Karri got together to create the Facebook group ‘Rythu Mitra’ for reviving the city’s green cover by spreading awareness about home and rooftop gardens. The group today has over 10,000 members from across India which includes 40 NRIs while half the group members hail from the farming community in and around Visakhapatnam.

“We provide training for terrace, ground and home gardening and also give assistance to farmers who are interested in growing vegetables organically,” said Rambabu Karri, one of the group administrators. This apart, ‘Rythu Mithra’ also provides assistance on utilisation of kitchen wastes to create organic manure. Other city organisations that are working towards creating a ‘green’ awareness are Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi (vsp.paryavaran@gmailcom) and Green Face giving tips and assistance for rooftop and kitchen gardens to produce organic vegetables.