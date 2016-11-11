Discourse on Gita by Sushilaji

Vedanta Cultural Foundation will organise lecture series by Sushilaji, a disciple of Swami Parthasarathy, at Andhra University Dr Y.V.S. Murthy Auditorium from November 12 to 15.

A disciple of Swami Parthasarathy here, Varaha Satyanarayana, told reporters that the discourse would be held from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be preceded by bhajan session from 6 p.m.

The discourse is on the second chapter of the Bhagavad Gita. Entry is free.

The discourse is being conducted as a part of annual lectures organised by the foundation in major cities of the country.