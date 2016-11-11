Visakhapatnam

Discourse on Gita by Sushilaji

Vedanta Cultural Foundation will organise lecture series by Sushilaji, a disciple of Swami Parthasarathy, at Andhra University Dr Y.V.S. Murthy Auditorium from November 12 to 15.

A disciple of Swami Parthasarathy here, Varaha Satyanarayana, told reporters that the discourse would be held from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be preceded by bhajan session from 6 p.m.

The discourse is on the second chapter of the Bhagavad Gita. Entry is free.

The discourse is being conducted as a part of annual lectures organised by the foundation in major cities of the country.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 2:36:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Discourse-on-Gita-by-Sushilaji/article16442622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY