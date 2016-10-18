Director-General of Coast Guard coming today

Director-General of Indian Coast Guard D.G. Rajendra Singh is coming to the city on a two-day visit on Tuesday. It is his first visit after taking over the reins of the Indian Coast Guard on February 27.
Director-General Rajendra Singh will participate as chief guest in the commissioning ceremony of the Indian Coast Guard Ship Rani Gaidinliu, to be held at the Coast Guard Jetty in Visakhapatnam on October 19. During his career spanning over three-and-a-half decades, the Director-General held various key operational and staff appointments. He has the rare distinction of successfully commanding all classes of ICG ships. As an IG, he had commanded the Eastern and Western regions of Coast Guard, which implied the command of more than two thirds of the fleet and support units of the service.
