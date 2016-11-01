Devotees throng Siva temples

Devotees thronged Siva temples in the city as the Kartika Maasam commenced on Monday. This year the Kartika Maasam, falling in October-November, has five Mondays and devotees considered it more auspicious.

Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Department and Deputy Collector S. Venkateswara Rao visited many Siva temples during the day and inspected the arrangements being made for devotees. He instructed executive officers of all temples to arrange Lingasthakam and Panchakshari mantram to be displayed, etched on plaques.

Temple premises must be kept clean all the time and cultural programmes, distribution of prasadam and annadanam must be arranged in all temples, he said.