Visakhapatnam

Development models not eco-friendly: Raghavulu

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu addressing a meeting on the centenary of October Revolution in Visakhapatnam on Monday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu addressing a meeting on the centenary of October Revolution in Visakhapatnam on Monday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM  

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu has assailed the development model of the BJP-TDP government in alliance at the Centre and the State as destructive of environment and biodiversity.

The alarming air pollution levels and the helplessness of the Prime Minister though living in the heart of Delhi reflected it, he told the media after addressing a meeting on the centenary of October Revolution here on Monday.

The governments should realise the ill-effects of “robbing nature” in the name of development and should come out with right development models, he said, opposing the plans of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to set up industry in fertile lands and coastal areas affecting lakhs of farmers.

Rejecting industry that would benefit “a few billionaires and foreign corporates,” the CPI(M) leader demanded that models that benefited farmers, the unemployed and were environment-friendly with reduced pollution should be selected.

Mr. Raghavulu condemned attempts to suppress resistance to such projects by arrests and prohibitory orders.

“Measures depriving people of democratic rights will lead to intensified movements not only by the Left parties but by other parties also,” he warned.

He came down on the decision to ban a national news channel for a day by the Union government terming the BJP government stand as “dictatorial” and smacked of the Emergency.

On the Information and Broadcasting Minister justifying it, he said media was trying to work broadly for the benefit of people. If there was any crossing of the limit by a section of media, it should be dealt with in a democratic manner.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:42:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Development-models-not-eco-friendly-Raghavulu/article16440040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY