Development models not eco-friendly: Raghavulu

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu has assailed the development model of the BJP-TDP government in alliance at the Centre and the State as destructive of environment and biodiversity.

The alarming air pollution levels and the helplessness of the Prime Minister though living in the heart of Delhi reflected it, he told the media after addressing a meeting on the centenary of October Revolution here on Monday.

The governments should realise the ill-effects of “robbing nature” in the name of development and should come out with right development models, he said, opposing the plans of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to set up industry in fertile lands and coastal areas affecting lakhs of farmers.

Rejecting industry that would benefit “a few billionaires and foreign corporates,” the CPI(M) leader demanded that models that benefited farmers, the unemployed and were environment-friendly with reduced pollution should be selected.

Mr. Raghavulu condemned attempts to suppress resistance to such projects by arrests and prohibitory orders.

“Measures depriving people of democratic rights will lead to intensified movements not only by the Left parties but by other parties also,” he warned.

He came down on the decision to ban a national news channel for a day by the Union government terming the BJP government stand as “dictatorial” and smacked of the Emergency.

On the Information and Broadcasting Minister justifying it, he said media was trying to work broadly for the benefit of people. If there was any crossing of the limit by a section of media, it should be dealt with in a democratic manner.