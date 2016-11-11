Dermatologists’ conference

CUTICON 2016, the 35th annual State conference of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) will be held at the ASRAM Medical College, Eluru on Saturday and Sunday.

President of State branch of IADVL B.V. Ramachandra has informed that around 350 delegates are expected to attend the conference which will deal with skin diseases and cosmetology.

Speakers from Southern States will conduct the scientific sessions of the conference.

MP and chairman of ASRAM Medical College G. Gangaraju will inaugurate the conference.