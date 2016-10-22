Derailment affects train services on K-K line

Train services in the Koraput-Jeypore Section of KK line in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway have been affected due to the derailment of nine wagons of a goods train between Maligura and Jarati Stations.

Some of the trains have been short terminated/ partially cancelled. They are:

Train no.18006 Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express will be short terminated at Jeypore and will return back to Jagdalpur from Jeypore on October 21, train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, which left Howrah on Oct 20 and is scheduled to reach Jagadalpur on Oct 21 will be short terminated at Titilagarh.

Short terminated

The services of Samaleswari Express between Titilagarh and Jeypore will remain cancelled on Friday, 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express is short terminated at Koraput and will remain cancelled between Koraput and Jagadalpur on Oct 21.

Train No. 18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express will originate from Koraput instead of Jagadalpur on Oct 21, 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger will be short terminated at Koraput and return back to Visakhapatnam as 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger from Koraput, 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger will be short terminated at Jagadalpur and return back to Kirandul from Jagadalpur.

Train No. 18212 Jagadalpur-Durg express, scheduled to leave Jagadalpur on Oct 21 is cancelled and 18211 Durg-Jagadalpur Express, scheduled to leave Durg on Oct 23 is cancelled, due to cancellation of connecting rake.