Visakhapatnam

Derailment: Toll mounts to 40

The toll in the Hirakhand Express accident near the Kuneru Railway Station mounted to 40 with one more body being recovered from the debris at the accident site on Tuesday. The Railways confirmed the 40thdeath on Tuesday night. It earlier put the toll at 39.

The body recovered on Tuesday was sent for post mortem to the Rayagada District Hospital, Chief PRO JP Mishra said.

