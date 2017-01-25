Visakhapatnam

Derailment: CRS conducts inquiry

VISAKHAPATNAM: A statutory inquiry was conducted by Ram Kripal, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Central Circle, Ministry of Civil Aviation, at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office here on Tuesday, in connection with the derailment of the Hirakhand Express at the Kuneru Railway Station in the Rayagada–Vizianagaram double-line section of Waltair Division on January 21.

Chief Safety Officer, East Coast Railway, S.S. Mishra, Chief Motive Power Engineer, South Eastern Railway, P.K. Pandal, Chief Motive Power Engineer, East Coast Railway, B.K. Rath, Chief Signal Engineer, East Coast Railway, V. Soreng, Chief Track Engineer, East Coast Railway, S. Nayak, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chandralekha Mukherjee, Deputy Chief Safety Officer (Traffic), East Coast Railway, M. M. Patnaik, Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Waltair Division, P.K. Moharana, and a few others who were present at the site for rescue, relief and restoration operations were available for inputs/queries, a statement issued by Divisional Commercial Manager (coordination) G. Suneel Kumar said. Employees who were on duty on that day, passengers and members of the public having knowledge relating to the derailment and matters connected therewith also deposed before the CRS.

An inquiry was also held by the Commissioner at Rayagada on January 23, where he met members of the public. He also met the injured passengers and interacted with them at Rayagada and Parvatipuram on that day.

He visited the King George Hospital (KGH) here on Tuesday and interacted with the passengers undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On the cause of the accident, the officials maintained that it was too early to come to a conclusion. An independent inquiry was being held by the CRS, the NIA and the CID, they said.

But sources say that breakage of the track at three places was worrying both the railway and investigating agencies.

