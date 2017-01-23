Derailment: All 39 victims identified

Bodies of all the 39 passengers, who were killed when the 18438/18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near the Kuneru railway station, were identified and handed over to relatives on Monday.

The derailment occurred close to the signal cabin near the station in Komarada mandal of Vizianagaram district on the Andhra-Odisha border late on Saturday night.

Of the 55 injured, 15 were discharged after First Aid and 40 injured were admitted to hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram and Rayagada. One person, who was in a critical condition and underwent surgery at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam is recovering.

The dependants of the 39 victims were paid compensation at the rate of ₹2 lakh each, according to a railway official.

The restoration of the tracks, which began simultaneously along with the removal of bodies trapped in the mangled coaches, early on Sunday morning, was completed by 4.15 a.m. on Monday and all trains were running normally. A goods train was the first to be allowed on the track at 6 a.m. followed by other passenger trains.

A team of the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) inspected the accident site on Monday and later conducted an enquiry at Rayagada. The team was headed by Commissioner Ram Kirpal. There were three other officials from the Safety, Engineering and Mechanical departments in addition to Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee.

The 39 deceased have been identified as: Saied Damin, 10 (Mirjapur, Bihar), Kareena Devi, 16 (Mirjapur), Ranjan Nayak, 18 (Rayagada), M. Krishna, 35 (Chinnakudama, Vizianagaram), Karthik Sahoo, 21 (Bisamcuttack, Rayagada), and Pathuva Pillai, 21(Chinnakudama), Boddapalli Neela Madhava Patro, 26 (Gunlaguda, Odisha), Dilip Kumar Rout, 51 (Gunlaguda), Subhash Chandra Sahoo, 60 (Bisamcuttack, Rayagada), Subhashini Panda, 60 (Malkangiri, Koraput), Viswanath Dhamini, 20 (Mirjapur), Subha Bhatti Sahu, 44 (K. Singapur), Basetti Kamala, 50 (Ganjam), Yella Krishna Murty, 70 (Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam), Salem Renuka, 50 (Ganjam), Pradeep Kumar Minj, 45 (Muniguda), Gayatri Sahu, 14 ( Kalyan Singapure), Somu Annamma, 50 (Peddaveedi), Vishnu Prasad Sahu, 58 (Bisamcuttack), Rudra Narayana Mansingh, 27 (Dhenkanal), Patrupalli Polisetty, 36 (China Kudama), Jasodha Pandit, 45 (Mandal Maadi), Ramprasad Pandit, 55 (Gunupur), Kosuru Revathi, 16 (Rangalaveedhi, Vizianagaram), Mandala Balaram, 50 (China Kudama), Tapan Kumar Pradhan, 44 (Kalahandi, Odisha), Raj Kishore Padi, 48 (Ganjam), Sushant Kumar Swain, 40 (Puri), Ashok Kumar Biswal, 35 (Kasandi), TH Ellu, 8 (Mirjapur), Rohit Kumar Pradhan, 50 (Bhawanipatna), Kulo Devi Dhamin, 60 (Samastipur), Kosuru Ravi Kumar, 20 (Rangalaveedhi), Benudhar Boyi, 57 (Khurda), Ashok Majhi, 19 (Peruraji, Odisha), Padmini Harijan, 22 (J.K. Pur, Rayagada), Raiviana Devi, 20 (Mirjapur), Chennu, 11 (Mirjapur) and Harishankar Majhi, 22 (Telengsur, Kalahandi).