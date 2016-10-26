Depression intensifies into cyclonic storm

The deep depression over east central Bay of Bengal moved further west-north-westwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Kyant’ and lay centred over east central Bay of Bengal, about 620 km north- northwest of Port Blair, 710 km south southeast of Gopalpur and 850 km east of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning. The system will move initially west-north-westwards and then west to west-south-westwards towards west central Bay of Bengal during next 72 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers are very likely at isolated places over coastal AP and dry weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema on October 27. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari of coastal AP and dry weather is expected to continue over Rayalaseema on October 28.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore of coastal AP on October 29. Light to moderate or thunder showers are also likely over Rayalaseema.

Squally winds with speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hour gusting to 65 km/hour are very likely to commence along and off Odisha and the north coastal AP from October 27. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and Odisha and north coastal AP from October 27.