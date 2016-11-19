Demonetisation will not hit informal economy: BJP

Informal economy will not be crippled by demonetisation, and real productive economy in agriculture, tiny and micro enterprises will improve, BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao has said.

On the other hand, the highly extortionist practices of daily finance would be hit to some extent, he told reporters here on Friday.

Describing demonetisation as the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s war against black economy, fulfilling the 2014 election mandate, he said it would bring down inflation very soon and curb speculation in gold and land. Consequently, their rates would come down, bringing them within the reach of the common people.

‘Historic step’

Describing demonetisation as a historic step and not a decision in isolation, he said it would bring about fundamental changes in political and economic system, including simultaneous elections and State-funding of elections. The war also could later be taken to black money in the form of gold and land.

People to benefit

The war against black money would ultimately benefit the people and that was the reason why the Prime Minister appealed to the people to bear with the inconvenience for 50 days.

He addressed the nation because he knew about the problems that would arise from demonetisation of 86 per cent of the currency in circulation.

He said that the Rs.2,000 note was not a substitute for Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes, and RBI had not indicated the volume of Rs.2,000 notes it would print. The demand for higher denomination notes could not be estimated and the government was seized of the matter.

Higher revenues

Demonetisation would result in considerably higher revenues for State and Central governments, enabling them take up construction of schools, hospitals, etc., Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Modi had taken up the issue of bringing back black money stashed abroad, and because of limitations in international laws it could not be achieved, he said.

The government, however, would not compromise on black money abroad. A SIT was constituted at the first Cabinet meeting. The mandate against black money was not divided, Mr. Rao said.

BJP Floor leader in the Assembly P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, city president M. Nagendra and leaders Ch. Ramakotaiah and P.V.N. Madhav were present.

It will help bring down inflation and curb speculation in gold and land

P. Muralidhar Rao

BJP national general secretary

It will help bring down inflation very soon and curb speculation in gold and land, it says