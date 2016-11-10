Demonetisation triggers panic

There was unprecedented rush and chaos witnessed at several major petrol bunks in the city from the early hours of Wednesday, following the Central government’s announcement on Tuesday night of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. This triggered a panic reaction among people, who thronged petrol bunks that were one of the few places which the Central government had announced can accept the demonetised currencies. While some of the petrol bunks accepted the currency notes, a few of the smaller ones turned away customers or reportedly remained non-operational. Petrol bunks have been instructed to take these currencies till Nov. 11.

Many felt it was too short a notice for the common man to make arrangements for their daily needs. What added to panic was the announcement that banks will remain closed on Wednesday and ATMs for the next two days. “We were caught unaware. Most of us have to step out early in the morning for work and adding to the problems, there was hardly any petrol left in my vehicle. I had to stand in long queues for more than an hour to fill petrol,” said V. Sandeep, an IT professional.

At places like Siripuram, serpentine queues trickled on to the Andhra University main road in the morning. Many people came together to pool in the bills and filled petrol as none of the petrol bunks were giving change of Rs 100 currency note, which turned into a hot commodity. I. Padmavathi, a resident of Kancharapalem, came with four others to fill petrol at the bunk near IV Town Police Station. “My vehicle tank is small. So we could give a Rs 500 note by sharing petrol among five people,” she added. At some petrol bunks, agitated commuters were seen involved in heated arguments with the staff who refused to accept the currency notes. With the demand for Rs 100 notes suddenly escalating, some petrol bunk salesmen who accepted Rs 500 currency note for filling petrol for Rs 400 were seen returning Rs 90, pocketing the additional Rs 10.

Senior citizens woes

Meanwhile, many senior citizens were in a state of panic. V. Shanti Latha, resident of Pandurangapuram, woke up to the news of demonetisation of the currency notes with no lower denomination notes left with her to buy the daily groceries. “My son and daughter-in-law had to go to Hyderabad so I was left with no help. I do not know how to operate the internet nor do I have a debit card,” said the 75-year-old. Her neighbour came to her help and ordered from an e-commerce grocery store.