Deepotsavam

The deities of Nitai Gauranga at Hare Krishna Movement temple premises were dressed in bright yellow attire embellished with lemon green thread work.

Marking the 17th day of Deepotsava, the temple wore a festive look as scores of devotees headed to the venue to have a darshan of Lord Krishna and his brother Balaram to offer prayers, lighting ghee lamps.

The month-long Deepotsava will continue at the premises till November 14. Devotees can participate in the festival by lighting ghee lamps and taking part in bhajans and special aarti that will begin at 7.30 p.m. at the temple.