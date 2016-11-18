Debut Test match brings cheer to Vizagites

Joy of cricket-loving Vizagites knew no bounds with the City of Destiny creating history by hosting the second Test match between India and England at the ACA-VDCA stadium on Thursday.

The inaugural of the debut Test match amid loud cheers of youth, comprising school and college students, will be ever etched in their memory.

By winning the toss and electing to bat, captain Virat Kohli set the perfect tone for the match with a blistering ton. Chateswar Pujara ably assisted him with a century.

Though India began the innings on a shaky note, losing couple of early wickets, skipper Kohli steadied the Indian innings much to the delight of the crowd.

Cricket carnival revisited the city within a fortnight of India trouncing New Zealand by over 150 runs in the final ODI on a day before Diwali.

Every run and boundary were lustily greeted. Spectators went agog rooting for India and its skipper.

The flow of people into the stadium was steady. Many were seen coming even after the inauguration of the match by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was accompanied by several Ministers and leaders.

The mood and euphoria were almost akin to a limited overs match. The turnout for the match seemed to have delighted members of the Andhra Cricket Association and the VDCA.

Festive atmosphere was all pervasive and many youth savoured the match. Rajasekhar from Gopalapatnam said that he was thrilled to witness a Test match in his home city. It was more interesting that the inaugural match was against a formidable opponent like England, whose captain Alastair Cook was a run machine, he said.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the crowd’s favourite.

For Sarita, a college student from MVP Colony, watching a five-day Test match was an altogether different experience.

“I have come to watch the match for the first time and enjoyed every bit of it,” Sarita said.

Students, who came in groups, were ecstatic watching their favourite cricket stars in action and cheered them whenever they came close to the PVG stand.

City floors England fans

The Test match also saw a good number of fans from England descending on the city. They too enjoyed the ambience and atmosphere at the stadium though India did well on day one.

A few enterprising youths took selfies with the English fans.

Fredric from London said that he along with 10 of his colleagues came to Vizag to witness the match. He said that they were all floored by the beauty of the city. The beach and lush green hills added to aesthetic look of the city, he said.

‘Uncle’ Cook, also from London, said that he was very much pleased with the hospitality of the people. The city looked more beautiful than expected, he said. He said that he enjoyed the Test match on the first day and would visit tourist places of interest around Vizag before leaving for England.

“This is my first visit to Vizag. I had visited Mumbai, Delhi and Rajkot earlier. But I liked Vizag the most in all aspects,” said Thomas from Canada. He said that he along with his friends came to city to witness the match and he found the city most ideal place for its serene look and pleasant weather.