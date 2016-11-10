Dalita Girijana Baata held

Assets worth Rs. 3,693 crore have been distributed to 16.65 lakh beneficiaries during the Dalita Girijana Baata programme that commenced all over the State on Oct. 24, Minister for SC and ST Welfare Ravela Kishore Babu said at a programme held at district level here on Wednesday. He distributed assets worth Rs. 205 crore to 1.98 lakh beneficiaries in the district. Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Collector in-charge T. Baburao Naidu, Chairperson of Zilla Praja Parishad Lalam Bhavani, MLA K. Sarveswara Rao and senior officials participated.