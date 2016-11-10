DRDO TT tourney inaugurated

The DRDO Central Zone table tennis tournament was inaugurated by Scientist G and Director of NSTL O.R. Nandagopan at the Pitchaiah indoor stadium on the premises of NSTL here on Wednesday.
Eight teams, Advanced Systems Laboratory(ASL), Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory(DMRL), Defence Research and Development Laboratory(DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI) from Hyderabad; Solid Fuel Complex(SFC) from Jagdalpur; and Proof and Experimental Establishment(PXE) and Integrated Test Range(ITR) from Chandipur/Balasore (Odisha) along with NSTL are participating in the league-cum-knockout tournament.
Team and individual events will be held for men and women.
Scientist G S.M. Bhave, , chairman of the Sports Committee T. Venkata Ratnam, secretary P. Appayya, and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor