Visakhapatnam

DRDO TT tourney inaugurated

The DRDO Central Zone table tennis tournament was inaugurated by Scientist G and Director of NSTL O.R. Nandagopan at the Pitchaiah indoor stadium on the premises of NSTL here on Wednesday.

Eight teams, Advanced Systems Laboratory(ASL), Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory(DMRL), Defence Research and Development Laboratory(DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI) from Hyderabad; Solid Fuel Complex(SFC) from Jagdalpur; and Proof and Experimental Establishment(PXE) and Integrated Test Range(ITR) from Chandipur/Balasore (Odisha) along with NSTL are participating in the league-cum-knockout tournament.

Team and individual events will be held for men and women.

Scientist G S.M. Bhave, , chairman of the Sports Committee T. Venkata Ratnam, secretary P. Appayya, and others were present.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 3:11:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/DRDO-TT-tourney-inaugurated/article16441614.ece

