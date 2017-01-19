DME inspects facilities at KGH

Visakhapatnam: Dr. K. Babji, Director of Medical Education, (Academic), Andhra Pradesh, made a surprise visit to King George Hospital here on Wednesday and inspected the super-speciality facilities in the hospital and interacted with Dr. G. Arjuna, Superintendent of KGH. He also inspected the neurology ward and enquired about the establishment of Sleep Lab. Dr. Babji inspected the Department of Neurosurgery which was shifted to super-speciality block recently.

And enquired about the academic hours and the evening hours of various speciality wards and urged the faculty and doctors of KGH and Andhra Medical College to follow the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule.