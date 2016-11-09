DCI bags Rs. 1,119-crore contract

Dredging Corporation of India, category-I mini ratna company with headquarters, here has bagged maintenance dredging work contract worth Rs.1119 crore for Kolkota Port Trust (KoPT) for five years.
DCI has been carrying out the maintenance dredging works for KoPT channels for the past 30 years. The contract used to be awarded by the Government of India on nomination basis in the past, a DCI spokesman told The Hindu on Tuesday.
As per the new dredging policy, KoPT had called for global competitive tenders for maintenance dredging in the shipping channel leading to Haldia Dock Complex in the Hooghly Estuary for five years beginning January 2017. DCI is the successful lowest bidder.
