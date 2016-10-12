Cyber security centre at AUCE

The Cyber Security & Analytics Centre established at the Andhra University College of Engineering was inaugurated on Monday by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The centre, funded by the Department of Information Technology, Union government will train police and civilians on various aspects of cyber security. Top scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation including its Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar were present.

Speaking at a meeting, Mr. Naidu said now there were lot of job opportunities in cyber security, data analytics and cloud computing and hoped that AU would take the lead in undertaking advanced research in combating the threat of cyber crime and security related issues.