Curbs make no impact on cockfight bettings

Despite curbs by the Supreme Court, betting on cockfights and use of knives by roosters continued as usual with full patronage of local MLAs in Visakhapatnam city.

Remote corners in Mudasarlova, Arilova, and Bheemunipatnam became the hubs for cockfights. Stated a day before Bhogi, it reached a feverish pitch on Sunday when ‘Kanuma’ was celebrated.

Amount in lakhs changed hands with even common man pitching in with Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,000. Arilova was the hotspot where it was reportedly organised by an MLA and was conducted in full glare of the police who remained just mute spectators.

Not only from Visakhapatnam, but punters from neighbouring districts such as Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reached the spots, said an organiser.

On the other hand, the price of roosters ranged between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 35,000 in the region.

Citing it as part of the culture and tradition of Andhra Pradesh, the organisers said that without cockfight and gambling Sankranti and Kanuma is incomplete.

For the first time the cockfights were held in two categories -- fight with knife attached to the legs of the roosters and fight without the sharp weapon.

Tents were erected at all places with large LED screens, floodlights and loudspeakers adorning the arena. The participants were mostly businessmen, builders and politicians.

Role of MLAs

Sources in the police said that two MLAs played a prominent role and the police force was incapable of taking any action, as they prevailed upon them.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that it was very difficult to stop the cockfights, when it was organised under the patronage of leaders from the ruling party.

However, an organiser pointed out that they had greased the palms of the police officers and each organiser paid hefty sums to the police. The cockfights would continue till Tuesday, he said.