Cultural festival, a feast for the eyes

The fervour of ‘pedda panduga’ celebrations in villages has been vividly captured on stage through a folk song ‘Sankranti shobha’.

It was followed by a lively Marathi dance and solo Kuchipudi performance ‘Dasavathara Sabdham’. What kept the audience glued to their seats and savour the sights that unfolded on stage at the Central Revenue cultural confluence ‘Dakshin 2017’ is how the employees of Income-Tax, Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax departments brought their creative expertise to the fore.

Hosting for the first time in the city, the two-day 30th Central Revenue Sports and Cultural Board (CRSCB) south zone cultural meet saw over 250 participants from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Goa presenting an enriching diversity through the cultural show.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht, in his inaugural address, said such events provide a unique opportunity for members of any department to inculcate spirit of healthy competition. “In addition, it plays a pivotal role in relieving stress generated at workplace and will go a long way in improving the effectiveness of the personnel. The Indian Navy too lays a great deal of emphasis on cultural activities ,” said Vice-Admiral Bisht.

Appreciating the dedication of the employees, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and chairman of the CRSCB south zone A.K. Srivastava said the department requires sustained commitment and hard work and the employees have been relentlessly contributing to the revenue generation.

“Given the frantic-pace of daily life in Bengaluru, the City of Destiny is certainly a better place to relax and unwind. Everything is so streamlined here and people are always ready to help,” says J. Thyagaraj, Income-_ax officer from Bengaluru.

A team from Tamil Nadu performed a dance, portraying how Tamil-speaking people supported ‘Jallikattu’.

Among others, Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax (Andhra Pradesh) Shyama Prasad Choudhury and Principal Commissioner of Income Tax B.G. Reddy witnessed the cultural programmes.