Crackdown on autorickshaws to continue

The police will continue the special drive on auto-rickshaws, as the department has received a lot of complaints from various quarters, said the Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand, here on Wednesday.

The special drive was taken up from Tuesday and on a single day about 328 autos were seized for various violations such as allowing commuters to sit beside the driver’s seat, drunken driving, plying on the one-way routes, driving beyond the jurisdiction limits, stopping at bus shelters and at free left turnings and not wearing uniforms.

According to Mr. Yoganand, every year road accidents account for about 350 deaths, and rash driving by the autos account for a major share.

Mr. Yoganand was also critical about the road safety aspects taken up by the NHAI. “The NHAI has not been taking up its role in road safety and we are viewing it seriously. A letter to the concerned will be sent shortly,” he said.

Auto union cries foul

However, the auto union is critical of the crackdown. Talking to The Hindu, State Secretary of Auto-Rickshaw Union, G. Vamana Murthy, said in 2002 there were about 8,300 autos with city permit and they were not renewed after their expiry after five years. And same was the case in 2007, when there were 25,000 autos. As of now there are about 36,000 autos which includes about 10,000 registered from city outskirts.