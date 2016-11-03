Corporation for Vysyas on the cards

In spite of a severe financial crunch, the government has allocated Rs.25,000 crore for the welfare of weaker sections and it is contemplating setting up a corporation for the welfare of Vysya community, district in charge Minister and Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said.

Participating in the Jana Chaitanya Yatra at Gajuwaka on Wednesday, he said at the end of the first half of the financial year, the budget deficit was Rs.9000 crore.

The government had borrowed Rs.2,000 crore for the loan waiver of DWCRA women, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.The State government had taken many steps to provide house-sites to the poor and in Visakhapatnam too under various schemes about one lakh house-sites would be regularised.

The request of MLAs that the rates of Gajuwaka lands be made applicable to regularisation under GO 118 would be examined in the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on November 11, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.