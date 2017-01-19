Command Control Centre to be upgraded

The Command Control Centre (CCC) at the City Police Commissionerate that was inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will soon be upgraded with Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds given by MP K. Haribabu.

Mr. Haribabu told The Hindu that the CCC needs to be upgraded keeping the security concerns in mind and the fund will be utilised for its development. “We have asked the police to prepare a proposal and basing on that the funds will be released,” said Mr. Haribabu.

The CCC is now taking care of the traffic department. All the 51 CCTV cameras installed at various traffic junctions of the proposed 94, are synchronised with the CCC. But real purpose of CCC is not served. All the other surveillance and apps such as Abhayam and I-Clik have to be synchronised with the CCC, said a senior police officer.

Utilising the MPLAD funds all the independent control rooms, including Abhayam and I-Clik, will be brought under one roof. This apart, the CCTVs that are being proposed to be installed for security and the GPS-enabled vehicles will also be linked to the CCC.

The funds will be utilised for increasing the battery back up, adding more LED panels and enhancing the back-up storage facility.

The traffic command control centre currently has a video wall of 12 LED panels of 50-inch size each and the video wall receives about 160 live feeds.

It has a 144 terabyte server that can store data for about 120 days. All these facilities will be doubled, said an officer. The up-gradation also includes installing a number of software such as vehicle actualisation and automatic number plate recognition in the CCTVs installed at various junctions. The fund will also be utilised for installing CCTV cameras in court rooms and a video conferencing hall in the district central jail and other sub-jails in Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Chodavaram.

According to a senior police officer, daily about 70 policemen are used to escort remand prisoners and accused to various courts. “Once the video conferencing facility is developed, we need not depute the men and they can be used for some other duties, as the judge will conduct the trail through video conferencing. Only the witnesses and the advocates have to be present at the courts,” he said.