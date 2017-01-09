Visakhapatnam

Colourful kites dot city skyline

Youngsters participating in kite festival in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

An array of colourful kites dotted the skyline providing a grand spectacle to those who visited the Beach Road on Sunday. The kite festival organised by Rotaract Club of Vizag Metro as part of Sankranti festival evoked an encouraging response. Several organisations are planning to hold similar events in the next few days.

“We organised the festival to keep our culture and traditions alive,” club president Manognya said.

Rotarians P.L.K. Murthy, Public Relations chairman, Rotary International-3020, and others were present.

