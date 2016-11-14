Collector meets bankers

District Collector Pravin Kumar, who resumed duties after attending an official training programme abroad, held meetings with bankers and interacted with the public on Sunday to resolve the crisis arising out of demonetisation of old high denomination notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

The District Collector told reporters that measures were being taken to mitigate the problems of the public and hoped that the cash flow problem would be solved in four days. He said the district administration would also assist the banks in providing amenities to the public standing in queues.

He said hospitals, buses, trains and airline companies should accept OHD notes as per the directions of the Centre. Action would be initiated against them, if they refuse to accept old notes. Mr. Pravin Kumar earlier visited some banks and interacted with the public to know about the problems being faced by them.