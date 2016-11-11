Cold day conditions to continue

Cold day conditions prevailed over many parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The minimum temperatures were markedly below normal in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari and Guntur, according to the India Meteorology Department (IMD).

The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal, now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Cold day conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts on Friday also. Dry weather is likely to prevail over coastal AP. The minimum temperatures are very likely to be appreciably below normal by about 4 to 6 deg Celsius over many parts of north coastal AP.

The minimum temperature recorded at Visakhapatnam Airport was 17 degree Celsius on Thursday and at Waltair it was 20 degree C, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC).

Lammsingi records

5 degree C

The minimum temperature recorded at Lammasingi was 5 degree C and it was 7 degree C at Chintapalli, Paderu and Araku, according to G. Jogi Naidu, Associate Director of the Regional Agricultural Research Station at Chintapalli.