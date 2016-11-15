Coast Guard ship Atulya arrives

Indian Coast Guard Ship Atulya, a Fast Patrol Vessel built by Cochin Shipyard Limited at Kochi and commissioned into Indian Coast Guard on October 21 has arrived at the Coast Guard jetty here on Monday.

ICGS Atulya is based at Visakhapatnam and will be deployed mainly in the exclusive economic zone off Andhra Pradesh and augment the coastal security measures in the State. The 50 meters long vessel can achieve a maximum speed of 35 knots speed with an endurance of 1500 NM. It is equipped with state of art machinery and sensors loaded with high tech weaponry, advanced navigational and communication equipment. The ship is capable of undertaking multi-faceted tasks, according to a press release.