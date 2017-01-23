Visakhapatnam

Class X student commits suicide

A 15-year-old class X student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her classroom at Atchutapuram on Sunday.

The deceased was a native of Addam under Kasimkota mandal in the district. Police said the student returned to KGBV residential school in Atchutapuram on Friday from her home after the Sankranti vacation.

In the morning, when her roommates had gone for bath, the victim went to her classroom and took the extreme step.

ASI of Atchutapuram E. Appa Rao said they were yet to ascertain reasons behind the suicide.

The parents, relatives and friends of the girl have gheraoed HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who visited the spot.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on. The body was shifted to NTR Hospital in Anakapalle for post mortem.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:02:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Class-X-student-commits-suicide/article17079401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY