Class X student commits suicide

A 15-year-old class X student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her classroom at Atchutapuram on Sunday.

The deceased was a native of Addam under Kasimkota mandal in the district. Police said the student returned to KGBV residential school in Atchutapuram on Friday from her home after the Sankranti vacation.

In the morning, when her roommates had gone for bath, the victim went to her classroom and took the extreme step.

ASI of Atchutapuram E. Appa Rao said they were yet to ascertain reasons behind the suicide.

The parents, relatives and friends of the girl have gheraoed HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who visited the spot.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on. The body was shifted to NTR Hospital in Anakapalle for post mortem.