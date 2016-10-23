Clash of bands regales Vizagites

There is nothing more exhilarating than the heady mix of live sounds and more so, when the top six bands of the city vie with one another in a competition. On Saturday music lovers in the city were treated to one such event where the bands gave their best three performances at the clash of bands competition called Rotofest organised by Rotary Club Visakha Port City.

The six bands that took part in the event were The Last Stand, Kairoz, The Unknown, Infinites and Revelations, Enigma and Svvasa. Kairoz won the best band award and bagged a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and the best original composition award was given to The Last Stand with a cash award of Rs 5,000.

The competition was judged by senior musician Md. Parvez, Jeoffery Kirk, musician and a trainer of many band members and Roopa Pukella, an entrepreneur who had been associated with organising music festivals in the city. The band competition was held by Rotary as part of its Youth Services Month celebrations and an endeavour to bring awareness about the social activities of Rotary under the concept of Swach Vidyalaya. Among others, V V Narayana Rao, president, Rotary Club of Visakha Port City, secretary Srinivasa Kumar and chairman of Youth Services Vaishali More were present.