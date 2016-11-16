City skater covers 200 km in one day

Nobody would have understood the correlation among time, pain, endurance and experience better than Rana Uppalapati when he skated 200 km on one day from Andhra-Odisha border inching closer towards his goal – Visakhapatnam. “I never thought I could skate that much distance on a single day. After 100 km, I almost gave up. That’s where my past recent experience in long distance skating helped me pull along,” said Rana, who returned to the city on Tuesday after a two-day journey covering 242 km on skates along the Andhra-Odisha belt as a prelude to the Vizag Going Pink event to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 20.

Earlier this year, the 34-year-old had done an 800 km journey on skates from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and a 600-km journey from Mumbai to Goa. Incidentally, he also completed his first Berlin Skating Marathon this year clocking an impressive timing. While long-distance skating was not something new for him, he is perhaps the only Indian skater to have completed 200 km on skates on a single day. “It was a spontaneous decision to skate 200 km even as the journey did seem to take forever! This last-long-skate was to cover the remaining coastline of Andhra Pradesh, which was not part of the Vizag-Chennai trip. The main idea was to bring awareness on staying fit and draw the attention of people to the concept behind Vizag Going Pink event through social media updates of my journey and thoughts about the importance of staying fit. My journey in skates and the pain that comes along the way was a reminder to not treat being fit as a sporadic whim,” Rana told The Hindu during an interaction at the VUDA Skating Rink on Tuesday evening. The choice of place to converge after the 242 km journey was symbolic of the skater’s journey in life. “This is the same place where I first put on the skates as a kid several years ago,” he added. Rana said the second edition of Vizag Going Pink is expected to see participation from over 3,000 women this year. The run is being held in categories of 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km and will begin from the Children’s Park opposite Novotel Hotel from 5 a.m. Interested can register online at www.indiagoingpink.com or visit Tanishq at VIP Road for offline registrations open till November 19.