City police gear up for two major events

The ‘City of Destiny’ will witness two major events on Thursday. While one is a routine, but a high profile event, and other is a historic one. The routine one is the visit of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the second one is the beginning of the first ever Test match in AP, to be played between India and England at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

Both the events call for high security and the already short-staffed city police force is in a tight spot.

Ever since the exchange of fire at the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) between the Maoists and the AP Greyhounds in October, security has been scaled up for the Chief Minister and all other Ministers and prominent political figures. “And on top of that we have the second Test being held from Thursday,” said a senior police officer.

The Chief Minister is coming to inaugurate the Test match and later will proceed to Chodavaram for a meeting and will wind up his tour with a public meeting and land regularisation and pattas distribution at AU grounds in the city.

Police are in a tizzy over sanitisation of multiple venues and routes and have requisitioned additional forces from Krishna and Guntur.

The total police strength of the police Commissionerate is around 3,300 and it is learnt that an additional force of about 1,500 have been brought in from various districts to handle both the events. According to senior police officer, about 400 police personnel will be posted at the stadium and another 400 will regulate the traffic both for the cricket teams and the Chief Minister’s convoy. Policemen have been drawn from all quarters such as armed reserve police, Octopus, AP Special Police and Greyhounds, said the officer.

These apart, makeshift helipads have been constructed at the B- Grounds in the stadium and at Chodavaram for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Traffic diversion

For the smooth flow of traffic during the Test match the traffic police department has enforced the following traffic restrictions. Heavy vehicles from Kolkata, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram to Anakapalle, Vijayawada will be diverted from Anandapuram via Pendurthi, Sabbavaram and Anakapalle.

All heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam city to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, will be diverted at Hanmanthuwaka via Adavivaram, Sontyam and Anandapuram

Vehicles from VPT, Gajuwaka and other industries going to Srikakulam, will be diverted at NAD junction, and pass through Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, and Anandapuram.

Talking to The Hindu , Mahendra Patrudu (ADCP-Traffic) said people should park their vehicles at the allotted spots. “If any vehicle is parked in ‘No parking’ areas, action will be taken under Section 283 of IPC and 122 Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicles will be towed and fines will be collected,” he said.