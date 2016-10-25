Visakhapatnam

City likely to host global entrepreneurs’ summit

CII Partnership Summit to be held from January 27 to 29

District Collector Pravin Kumar has said the government has plans to hold a global entrepreneurs’ summit in November next in the city.

The CII Partnership Summit will be held in the city from January 27 to 29.

With a lot of potential for hospitality sector and the city being chosen as venue for several international conferences and events, there is a need for more five-star hotels and resorts, Collector Pravin Kumar said.A meeting with hotel owners was scheduled for October 27 with the intention of having more five-star hotels and resorts constructed, the Collector told reporters. Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker will participate in the meeting.

The plans for construction of an international convention centre at the APIIC site on the way to the Beach Road are in final stages. The Collector said VUDA would take up construction and negotiations with CMR Group and others concerned were going on and a decision would be taken by the month-end. The government plans to complete the construction by November.

Educational institutions

Mr. Pravin Kumar said facilities available in metro cities, including setting up of international schools, to attract IT professionals to the city. Nova Educational Society has already been allotted 10 acres of site at Adavivaram to set up an international school. Some changes in the prohibition policy was also needed to have night life.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 6:52:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/City-likely-to-host-global-entrepreneurs%E2%80%99-summit/article16081327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY