City likely to host global entrepreneurs’ summit

District Collector Pravin Kumar has said the government has plans to hold a global entrepreneurs’ summit in November next in the city.

The CII Partnership Summit will be held in the city from January 27 to 29.

With a lot of potential for hospitality sector and the city being chosen as venue for several international conferences and events, there is a need for more five-star hotels and resorts, Collector Pravin Kumar said.A meeting with hotel owners was scheduled for October 27 with the intention of having more five-star hotels and resorts constructed, the Collector told reporters. Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker will participate in the meeting.

The plans for construction of an international convention centre at the APIIC site on the way to the Beach Road are in final stages. The Collector said VUDA would take up construction and negotiations with CMR Group and others concerned were going on and a decision would be taken by the month-end. The government plans to complete the construction by November.

Educational institutions

Mr. Pravin Kumar said facilities available in metro cities, including setting up of international schools, to attract IT professionals to the city. Nova Educational Society has already been allotted 10 acres of site at Adavivaram to set up an international school. Some changes in the prohibition policy was also needed to have night life.