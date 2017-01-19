City girl comes out with flying colours

At the age of eight, B. Roshni Sarayu knows the spellings of even difficult words like the back of her hand. The extraordinary memory and pronunciation skills of this child prodigy has made her come out with flying colours at the recently held 7th National Mega Final of WIZ National Spell Bee in Kolkata where Roshni bagged the first rank in AP and an all-India 8th rank in Category 2 competing with 130 finalists across the country.

“I feel thrilled to get a rank among the top 10 in the national level,” says the elated student of Timpany School, who is the only student from AP to get a national rank in the top 10. Her mother Eeswari is equally excited with the edge her daughter now enjoys, turning more confident socially while achieving excellence within her own mind. “She has always been focussed about her activities and rattles off spellings of new words with a remarkable perfection. This achievement has given her great confidence and motivation to gear up for the next category,” says Eeswari.

The WIZ National Spell Bee competition is held in six categories segregating the students according to classes 1 to 12. Roshni had crack the school, inter-school and State-level rounds before qualifying for the mega finals. In the mega finals, all the contestants are tested in the oral and pronunciation key rounds. In the oral round, the participants are required to spell aloud the words given to them from a predetermined list of spelling bee words. This round takes place on a miss-and-out basis and participants get eliminated as they misspell a word from the 6th word onwards. Pronunciation key round is a slide show wherein the contestants are required to identify the words, spell the words and their meanings based on phonetic symbols. Being a time bound test, it makes things more difficult for the little wizards.

Says Roshni, “I could crack the phonetic codes of all 10 words in this round. But I missed the meanings of some of the words. That’s where I lost out on the points.”

The pint-sized wizard first participated and won a school level spelling bee competition at the age of six. A first ranker in her class, Roshni, however, is not the typical bookworm. When Roshni is not in school, she is either making her next moves at her weekly chess classes, learning maths the Abacus way or engrossed in her Carnatic music lessons. Yes, she does spend a good amount of time buried in a pile of books. But these are not your ‘Harry Potter’ series. “I do like reading novels, short stories and fairy tales. But learning a new word gives me a different kind of excitement. The logical reasoning section of Olympiad Achiever is what I like the best,” she says.

A natural charmer on stage, she won story-telling competitions as a tiny tot in her kindergarten school. This apart, she has also won region chess competition conducted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and bagged the first rank in the 69th Vizag Abacus Competition. Her next goal is to get the first rank at the national level as she gets ready to set off for the Category 3 of the National Spell Bee Contest this year.