City beauty floors sand sculptor

“I have been around the globe, but I am floored by Vizag and its beaches. It is one of the most beautiful and clean cities that I have come across.”

These were the opening remarks, when this correspondent met this unassuming man on the RK Beach here on Friday. He was none other than renowned sand sculptor Sudarshan Patnaik. He is here to do a sand sculpture on the beach as part of the Visakha Utsav. His theme for the sculpture is ‘Swachh Bharat- Swachh Visakha’.

Sudarshan said, “I have a very tight schedule. But when the AP government invited, I took a decision to come because AP is a sunrise state and I have heard a lot about the beauty of Vizag. And what I heard was less. This city is really a beautiful place.”

But according to him, the government of AP should really think of organising a beach carnival. “Visakha Utsav is a good idea, but a beach carnival would be even better. In the carnival, the government should motivate and allow the locals to participate with their art and culture rather than bringing in outsiders,” Sudarshan said.

According to him, every community has its own culture and art. Even the fishermen have their own cuisine and art with shells, they should be encouraged and their work showcased through such carnivals, he said.

Talking about his ‘Swachh’ theme, he said, “The concept of Swachh Bharat is a unique one. In 60 years no leader had the thought of it. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it his flagship programme. There is a lot of awareness on this and cities and villages are looking up on this front. Even I am sure Vizag is much better after this theme was picked up. We are a population of about 130 crores, even if 5 % of the people take this up seriously, then India will be a more clean and hygienic country.”

On young people taking up sand sculpting, he said, “The awareness on sand sculpting has spread far and wide. Even people living in the hinterland are taking up this art form. And to give it a fillip, IGNOU is starting the first certificate course in the world shortly.”

Child labour to sculptor

Sudarshan said, “I hail from a very poor background. I was a child labour in my neighbour’s house and they only provided food without any money. Since my childhood I was interested in drawing, and after working for about 10 to 12 hours I would go to the beach in Puri, which was about 5 minutes walk from my house and create some sculptures on the sand.”

According to him it took a long time for him to get a break, but it was foreigners who first gave him encouragement and break, before his countrymen recognised him.

“I don’t want that to be repeated to another artist and that is why I promote any form of art and artists from the lower strata of society,” said Sudarshan Patnaik.