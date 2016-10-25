City-based startup gets crowdfunding

Crowdfunding, which is new to Visakhapatnam, has given a big push to a city-based startup to get ready to launch its healthcare app to provide all health related solutions.

Incubated under NASSCOM 10,000 startup project here at Rushikonda, The Corporate World, the company floated by six youngsters, five of them with IT background, has applied for patenting the product named Medic (medical Emergency Diagnostic Information Center). The notification is over and tests are now being conducted at the Nasscom Warehouse located at the APIIC Incubation Park.

Crowdfunding is a new concept where public will fund various projects without any guarantee of returns or share-holding in a company. However, depending on the success of a project, the promoters may pay back the amount along with some interest.

If everything goes well, the promoters of the startup say patients need not wait for consultation with the doctors and to get tests done and receiving reports. They say everything will be organised in such a way that at every level it will be hassle-free.

The phase-I of Medic will be done on or before December 31 and the next phase will be kicked off from February, 2017. The soft launch as a pilot project will be launched in West Godavari in November. Later, it will be extended across Andhra Pradesh including rural areas.

“We gave a presentation on our product before the family members of doctors here recently where we could raise Rs. 4 lakh from five persons. Another Rs. 5 lakh under crowdfunding route is in the pipeline,” Ram Kumar Varma of Corporate World told The Hindu on Monday.

He said the product developed by them was first of its kind. “Our prime target and motto is health care solution in one go. Which means, if I am travelling anywhere and I need medical assistance (doctor’s appointment, diagnostic test, medical stores) 24/7 and I should be able to get it at a single click. No more waiting in long queues).

Doctors, diagnostic centre, medical stores can send communications, in case there is a delay or cancellation in the scheduled appointments. “It’s a win-win tool for patient, doctor, diagnostic centre, medical stores by communicating through SMS, email and WhatApps instantly. This will save a lot of time and money for everyone.

Nasscom 10K startup project manager for AP & Telangana Vijay Bawra said ever since they started their operations in Visakhapatnam, they had been incubating five startups and the response so far was quite encouraging.

