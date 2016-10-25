Visakhapatnam

City-based startup gets crowdfunding

Members of The Corporate World, a startup, reviewing the progress of complete health solution mobile app product at Nasscom Warehouse in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Members of The Corporate World, a startup, reviewing the progress of complete health solution mobile app product at Nasscom Warehouse in Visakhapatnam on Monday.  

Crowdfunding, which is new to Visakhapatnam, has given a big push to a city-based startup to get ready to launch its healthcare app to provide all health related solutions.



Incubated under NASSCOM 10,000 startup project here at Rushikonda, The Corporate World, the company floated by six youngsters, five of them with IT background, has applied for patenting the product named Medic (medical Emergency Diagnostic Information Center). The notification is over and tests are now being conducted at the Nasscom Warehouse located at the APIIC Incubation Park.



Crowdfunding is a new concept where public will fund various projects without any guarantee of returns or share-holding in a company. However, depending on the success of a project, the promoters may pay back the amount along with some interest.



If everything goes well, the promoters of the startup say patients need not wait for consultation with the doctors and to get tests done and receiving reports. They say everything will be organised in such a way that at every level it will be hassle-free.



The phase-I of Medic will be done on or before December 31 and the next phase will be kicked off from February, 2017. The soft launch as a pilot project will be launched in West Godavari in November. Later, it will be extended across Andhra Pradesh including rural areas.



“We gave a presentation on our product before the family members of doctors here recently where we could raise Rs. 4 lakh from five persons. Another Rs. 5 lakh under crowdfunding route is in the pipeline,” Ram Kumar Varma of Corporate World told The Hindu on Monday.



He said the product developed by them was first of its kind. “Our prime target and motto is health care solution in one go. Which means, if I am travelling anywhere and I need medical assistance (doctor’s appointment, diagnostic test, medical stores) 24/7 and I should be able to get it at a single click. No more waiting in long queues).



Doctors, diagnostic centre, medical stores can send communications, in case there is a delay or cancellation in the scheduled appointments. “It’s a win-win tool for patient, doctor, diagnostic centre, medical stores by communicating through SMS, email and WhatApps instantly. This will save a lot of time and money for everyone.



Nasscom 10K startup project manager for AP & Telangana Vijay Bawra said ever since they started their operations in Visakhapatnam, they had been incubating five startups and the response so far was quite encouraging.







Promoters of the startup say patients need not wait for consultation with the doctors and to get tests done and receiving reports



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:05:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/City-based-startup-gets-crowdfunding/article16081354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY