Cities need sustainable mass transport: Sidda

Minister for Transport, Roads and Buildings Sidda Raghava Rao has stressed the importance of sustainable mass transport system in view of the large scope for emergence of mega cities and the priority given to development of 100 smart cities.

Inaugurating a seminar on “Urban Transport Corridors” here on Friday, he said a smart city needed a transport system that was easy, convenient, accessible with low carbon footprint.

The development of appropriate urban transport corridors would involve meticulous planning, design, construction and operation including financing, duly supported by modern green technologies, the minister said.

The two-day seminar is being organised by Indian National Group of International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering in co-operation with the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and supported by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Detailing the status of various projects in Andhra Pradesh, Chairman of ING-IABSE and Member (Technical) of NHAI Dhananjay O Tawade said 2000 km of the new national highway would be added to the existing 4092 km.

Six-laning of Vijayawada-Gundugolanu road of 103.59 km is among them. Efforts would be made to complete it in 24 months from now with the fast-tracking of DPRs finalising alignments.

Work on the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam road (64.61 km) would begin in November. The Santipuram-Nalgampalli road (37.11 km) on AP-TN border had been awarded but agreement could not be signed owing to non-availability of land.

While 80 per cent of the work on four-laning of Kadapa-Kurnool road (188.75 km) was completed, bids were invited for the Anandapuram-Anakapalle highway of 65 km.

Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings B. Sam Bob said in view of the difficulties in expanding roads affecting properties elevated highways should be planned. The work which was required should be completed in time to meet people’s aspirations. He expressed happiness at bids being invited for Ananadapuram-Anakpalle highway about which talk was going on for more than four years.

HRD Minister Gana Srinivasa Rao, seminar Chairman A.D. Narain, IABSE Vice-President Harshvardhan Subba Rao, Local Organising Committee Chairman and Engineer-in-Chief, R&B, M. Gangadharam, Co-Chairman and Chief Engineer, R&B National Highways, R. Gopala Krishna participated in the inaugural of seminar.