Chinarajappa visits the injured at KGH

Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa visited King George Hospital to enquire about the condition of railway passengers undergoing treatment here on Sunday.

The passengers, who were injured in the Hirakhand Express derailment at Kuneru railway station in Vizianagaram district on Saturday night, were brought to KGH for treatment. About nine injured passengers were brought to the hospital and the condition of one of them is learnt to be critical.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the passengers that the best possible treatment would be provided to them and subsequently arrangements would be made to take them to their respective hometowns. He later accompanied Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in a helicopter to the accident spot. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalle MP M. Srinivasa Rao, and MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and V. Anitha also visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the passengers.

They said it was one of the most tragic railway accidents in recent times and all efforts were being made by the State government along with the Railway authorities and Odisha officials to help provide relief measures to the passengers.