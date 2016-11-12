Chilly weather to continue

The upper air cyclonic circulation over south-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood lies over south Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.1 km above the mean sea level.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema.

The minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by about 4-6 degree Celsius over north coastal A.P. on Saturday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cold day conditions are likely to prevail Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts on Saturday also.

The minimum temperature at Visakhapatnam Airport, which was 17 degree Celsius on Thursday, marginally rose to 18 degree C on Friday. In Visakhapatnam, it decreased to 19 degree C from Thursday’s 20 degree C.