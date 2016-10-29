Children Theatre getting final touches

With several of the works in the final stages, the VUDA Children Theatre is getting ready for inauguration .

“The work on the ground floor is almost complete but some work on the first floor has to be done. Since some of the work is linked we had to postpone it till beyond November 14,” VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu told The Hindu .

"Though it would be in the fitness of things to complete it by the Children's Day and we are confident of doing it we are not taking any chances and want everything to be 100 per cent ready," sources said.

Abundant caution is being taken since children would come once it is finished, the official says. That's why the completion is scheduled for a later date: November 20.

The structural work has been completed and the final part of structural glazing on the elevation is going on. Plastering has been completed and putty and painting work is nearing completion, sources said.

Most of the work including false ceiling, electrification, sound system and fixing of chairs is in the final stages.

Work on demolishing the old structure part of the cityscape with its familiar dolphin-shape began four years ago.

Though a single tender was called for the entire work at a cost of Rs.18 crore, the contractor could not meet the commitment. The work is later divided into 20 packages and taken up with the latest rates. Besides, the original air-conditioning capacity of 100 tonnes has been increased to 200 tonnes.

Scarcity of sand and the destruction caused by Cyclone Hudhud also contributed to the delay.

The ground floor of the building will now house a multi-purpose theatre that will enable seating for children and activities and the first floor will have a theatre with state-of-the-art equipment.