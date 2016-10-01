Visakhapatnam

Child cancer awareness walk

A child cancer awareness walk was organised on the beach road here on Friday morning to mark the observance of September as the international childhood cancer awareness month.

The Amaan Shah Foundation for Child Cancer and the Uma Alisha Rural Developmenet Trust (Pithapuram) organised the programme, Go Gold India ’16, since the gold ribbon symbolises paediatric cancer. MLA V. Ganesh Kumar who flagged off the walk. Chairman of the trust Umar Alishah said parents must understand the symptoms of cancer in their children early so that the disease is cured early.

