Chief Secretary sees bright future for North Andhra

Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker on Thursday said industrial growth would be faster in North Andhra.

Speaking at an interactive session with entrepreneurs and senior officials organised by the Visakhapatnam zone of CII, he said due to several big ticket projects envisaged by the State and Central governments, the growth would be very fast.

The session provided a forum for industry to have direct interaction with Mr. Tucker.

The industry representatives from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari districts attended the session.

Issues resolved

The Chief Secretary resolved some issues related to power, water, commercial taxes, labour, pollution, land, hospitals, and tourism.

In response to depositing of cash for power connection to the industry, he said bank guarantee would be allowed to enable the industries to have more working capital.

Chairman CII-Andhra Pradesh G.S. Shiv Kumar appreciated the measures to ensure the ease of doing business.