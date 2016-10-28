Visakhapatnam

Chief Secretary sees bright future for North Andhra

Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker speaking at an interactive session with industrialists and officials in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.— PHOTO: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker speaking at an interactive session with industrialists and officials in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.— PHOTO: BY ARRANGEMENT  

Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker on Thursday said industrial growth would be faster in North Andhra.

Speaking at an interactive session with entrepreneurs and senior officials organised by the Visakhapatnam zone of CII, he said due to several big ticket projects envisaged by the State and Central governments, the growth would be very fast.

The session provided a forum for industry to have direct interaction with Mr. Tucker.

The industry representatives from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and East Godavari districts attended the session.

Issues resolved

The Chief Secretary resolved some issues related to power, water, commercial taxes, labour, pollution, land, hospitals, and tourism.

In response to depositing of cash for power connection to the industry, he said bank guarantee would be allowed to enable the industries to have more working capital.

Chairman CII-Andhra Pradesh G.S. Shiv Kumar appreciated the measures to ensure the ease of doing business.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:35:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/Chief-Secretary-sees-bright-future-for-North-Andhra/article16084357.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY