Visakhapatnam

Chennai-Vizag special AC express

A special AC train with special fare will be operated between Chennai and Visakhapatnam to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No.06071 Chennai Egmore-Visakhapatnam AC special express with special fare will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.20 p.m. on Jan 13 (Friday) to reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 3 p.m.

In the return direction, 06072 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore AC special express with special fare will leave Visakhapatnam at 2.35 p.m. Jan 15 (Sunday) to reach Chennai Egmore, the next day at 6 a.m., according to P. Ch. Ramu Naidu, Divisional Commercial Manager in a statement issued here on Thursday.

En route these special trains will stop at Sulurpeta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Elamanchili, Anakapalle and Duvvada stations in both directions.

These special trains will have 12 coaches: eight AC II tier and four AC III tier coaches.

May 12, 2020

