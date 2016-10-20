Visakhapatnam

Change in platform numbers of some trains from tomorrow

There will be a change in the nomination of platforms to some trains, which were nominated to Platform no. 2, to other platforms with effect from Oct 21. The change of platform is being made to facilitate the construction of ‘washable apron’ on PF-2 of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division M. Yelvender Yadav.

Train No. 57229/30 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Passenger, 17487/88 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Tirumala Express, 22819/20 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity, 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express, 12774 Secunderabad-Shalimar Express, 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha express, 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar express, 18516 Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar express, 18309 Sambalpur-Nanded express, 57225/26 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada passenger, 18112 Yesvantpur-Tatanagar express, , 18638 Bangalore Cant-Hatia express, 22808 Chennai Central –Santragachi express and 11020 Bhubaneswar – CSTM Mumbai Konark express will be nominated to PF-3.

Train no. 57271 Vijayawada-Rayagada passenger will be nominated to PF-4, train no. 22614 Haldia-Chennai express, 22825 Shalimar-Chennai express, 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram express, 22605 Purulia-Villupuram express, 22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad, 12784 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam AC express, 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam express, 12864 Yesvantapur-Howrah express and 12806 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express will be nominated to PF-5, train no. 58538 Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger will allotted to PF-6, 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express will be allotted to PF-7 and 78531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger will be nominated to PF-8.

Public have been asked to note the changes and consult the enquiry to avoid inconvenience.



The change is being made to facilitate the construction of ‘washable apron’ on PF-2



