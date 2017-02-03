Challa new head of Journalism Dept.

Visakhapatnam: Senior faculty member of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Andhra University, Challa Ramakrishna will take charge as the Head of the Department on February 7.

Prof. Ramakrishna worked as Press Relations Officer and co-convener of the research forum of AU. He is also a member of the International Journalism Committee of Society of Professional Journalists and Board of Studies of Journalism and National Council member of the Public Relations Society of India, according to a statement here on Thursday.