Chaitanya wins trophy

Sri Chaitanya School won the second edition of the Keystone Champions Trophy cricket tournament, beating Oxford School by 10 wickets after reaching the 61-run target without losing a wicket, in the final on Friday. Earlier, in the semifinals Oxford School defeated Siva Sivani and Sri Chaitanya defeated Bhavana School. Kushruddin of Sri Chaitanya School and Lokesh of Oxford School were adjudged the best batsman and best bowler of the tournament respectively. Correspondents of Keystone School and Sri Chaitanya School D.B. Udaya Kumar and Sekhar respectively presented the winner and runners-up trophy.